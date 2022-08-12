Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,425 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $528,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after buying an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,792 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Insider Activity

Capital One Financial Price Performance

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,224,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.21. 26,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,407. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average of $126.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

