Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after buying an additional 321,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,772,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.15. The stock had a trading volume of 54,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average is $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

