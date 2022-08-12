Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,273,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,722 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,780,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.67. 5,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,669. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

