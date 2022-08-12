Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.14.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $118.47. The company had a trading volume of 32,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,152. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.