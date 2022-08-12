Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $19.11 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,109,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.00. 8,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,607. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.65 and a 200-day moving average of $209.00.

