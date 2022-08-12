Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

EMR traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,767. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

