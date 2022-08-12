Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $4.84 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 651.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.51. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,908. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.67 and its 200-day moving average is $169.95. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $148.11 and a 52 week high of $197.76.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.