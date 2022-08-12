Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,615,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,861. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

NYSE:ACI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 93,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,748. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

