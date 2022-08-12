Coronado Global Resources Inc. (CRN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on September 19th

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 28th.
Coronado Global Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.82.
About Coronado Global Resources
Read More
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Coronado Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coronado Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.