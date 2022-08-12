Cortex (CTXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.02 Million

Cortex (CTXC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $32.02 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,003.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00127446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00067063 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 199,226,458 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Buying and Selling Cortex

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

