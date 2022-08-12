CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director John W. Hill Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.75. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

