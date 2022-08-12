Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $536.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $497.39 and its 200-day moving average is $516.25. The stock has a market cap of $237.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

