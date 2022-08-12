Covalent Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Covalent has a market cap of $22.57 million and $693,690.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Covalent has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038875 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

