Covalent Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Covalent has a market cap of $22.57 million and $693,690.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Covalent has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014849 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038875 BTC.
About Covalent
Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Covalent
Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.