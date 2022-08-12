Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin Sells 5,292 Shares

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $110,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Wolin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 12th, Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $109,829.75.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,035.80.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.88. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.90 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Covetrus by 77.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

