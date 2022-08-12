Cowen Boosts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $39.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CFLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.64.

CFLT stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05. Confluent has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $94.97.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,717 shares of company stock worth $1,799,894. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after buying an additional 3,003,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 43.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after buying an additional 2,398,212 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1,727.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,233,000 after buying an additional 1,614,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

