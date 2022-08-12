Cowen Cuts Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Price Target to $4.00

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLYGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LFLY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Leafly in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Leafly in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Leafly Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Leafly stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02. Leafly has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Leafly will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leafly

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFLY. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Leafly during the first quarter valued at about $12,192,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Leafly during the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Leafly during the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Leafly during the first quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Leafly during the first quarter valued at about $2,585,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leafly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

See Also

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.