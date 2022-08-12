Cowen Cuts Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Price Target to $4.00

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LFLY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Leafly in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Leafly in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Leafly Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Leafly stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02. Leafly has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leafly

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Leafly will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFLY. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Leafly during the first quarter valued at about $12,192,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Leafly during the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Leafly during the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Leafly during the first quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Leafly during the first quarter valued at about $2,585,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

