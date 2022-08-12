Cowen Increases Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $44.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Cowen from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRVA. BTIG Research started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.17. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $39,196.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,333.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 643,921 shares of company stock worth $20,595,512 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

