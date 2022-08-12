Cowen Raises Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $371.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen to $371.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOH. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $341.00.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $328.40 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $244.75 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,290 shares of company stock worth $12,911,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

