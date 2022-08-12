Cowen Raises Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $34.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.18.

Shares of OSH opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $1,792,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,796,702 shares in the company, valued at $33,346,789.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,792,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,796,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,346,789.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 100,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $3,070,219.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,193,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,370,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,168,508 shares of company stock worth $30,525,885. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

