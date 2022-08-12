Cowen Trims Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Target Price to $22.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $20.50.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,086,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.