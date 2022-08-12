Cowen Trims Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Target Price to $8.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PACB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of PACB opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $32.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 3,103,297 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,206,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,021,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,180 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

