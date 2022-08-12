Craig Hallum Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $97.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum to $97.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTZ. Cowen lifted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered MasTec from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.18.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MTZ opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.