Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,900 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the July 15th total of 583,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Creatd stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Creatd worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Creatd alerts:

Creatd Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CRTD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.71. 982,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,604. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. Creatd has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.17.

About Creatd

Creatd ( NASDAQ:CRTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Creatd had a negative net margin of 759.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,757.70%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators. The company operated in three segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, and Creatd Ventures. Its flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.