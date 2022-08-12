Credit Suisse Group Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $168.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to $168.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PWR. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Argus began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $21,903,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

