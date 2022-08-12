Credit Suisse Group Cuts B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target to $20.00

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

