Credit Suisse Group Increases Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $41.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRVA. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.17. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,748.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,748.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 643,921 shares of company stock worth $20,595,512. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 120,807 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 498.6% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 53,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after acquiring an additional 261,365 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.