Credit Suisse Group Raises Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target to $12.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Alight Stock Performance

ALIT opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alight will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

