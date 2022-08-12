Credit Suisse Group Raises Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $58.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.86.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

Insider Activity

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 314,355 shares of company stock worth $8,279,853 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 142,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Insmed by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

