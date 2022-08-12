Credit Suisse Group Trims ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Target Price to $38.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.17. On average, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $2,299,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.