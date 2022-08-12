Credit Suisse Group Trims Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Target Price to $11.00

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Candel Therapeutics Price Performance
Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Candel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.
Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.46. Candel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 29,132.26%. Analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics
Candel Therapeutics Company Profile
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Candel Therapeutics (CADL)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.