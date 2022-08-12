Credit Suisse Group Trims Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Target Price to $11.00

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Candel Therapeutics Price Performance

Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. Candel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $93.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.46. Candel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 29,132.26%. Analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northpond Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.