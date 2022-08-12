Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 1.0 %

Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,983. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $538.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,520,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

