Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.
CCAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.
Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 1.0 %
Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,983. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $538.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,520,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
