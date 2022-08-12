Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $272.85

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.85 ($3.30) and traded as low as GBX 268.20 ($3.24). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 281.20 ($3.40), with a volume of 231,933 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 408 ($4.93).

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £713.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,389.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 259.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.62.

Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend

About Crest Nicholson

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.00%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

