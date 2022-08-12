Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $272.85

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 272.85 ($3.30) and traded as low as GBX 268.20 ($3.24). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 281.20 ($3.40), with a volume of 231,933 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 408 ($4.93).
Crest Nicholson Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £713.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,389.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 259.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.62.
Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.