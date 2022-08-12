Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 861,500 shares, an increase of 199.8% from the July 15th total of 287,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Crew Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. 35,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,992. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWEGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

