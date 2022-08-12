CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $99.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.31.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRSP opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.19). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.44 EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.