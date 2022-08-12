Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$10.48 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Stock Up 12.0 %

CVE:CWV opened at C$0.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58. Crown Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.80.

Get Crown Point Energy alerts:

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 101,208 acres located in the northern portion of the Neuquén Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.