Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$10.48 million for the quarter.
Crown Point Energy Stock Up 12.0 %
CVE:CWV opened at C$0.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58. Crown Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.41 million and a P/E ratio of 2.80.
Crown Point Energy Company Profile
