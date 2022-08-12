Cryptex Finance Price Tops $4.22 (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptex Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and $1.69 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.22 or 0.00017712 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,811.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004224 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00038964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00127609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00067527 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,473 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

