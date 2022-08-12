CryptoTask (CTASK) Achieves Market Cap of $113,704.74

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded up 111.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, CryptoTask has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $113,704.74 and $52.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,072,209 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task.

CryptoTask Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

