CryptoTycoon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,343.00 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. CryptoTycoon has a market cap of $300,855.27 and $12,343.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00008660 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,861.57 or 1.00070134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00039242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00127441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00067578 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 884,881 coins and its circulating supply is 145,698 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global.

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

