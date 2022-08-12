CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CS Disco Stock Down 54.2 %

NYSE:LAW traded down $15.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. 185,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,477. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $776.85 million and a P/E ratio of -16.99.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $39,606.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CS Disco by 62.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CS Disco by 408.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in CS Disco by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 679,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 180,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.62.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

