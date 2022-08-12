CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.51 EPS.

CUBE stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $50.61. 766,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,525. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUBE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after buying an additional 208,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

