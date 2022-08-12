CUDOS (CUDOS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One CUDOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $25.78 million and $1.05 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,099.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003839 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00038279 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00127781 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00067155 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CUDOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUDOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.