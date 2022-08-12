Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $153,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $232.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.67. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

