Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($1.65), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of CGEM opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $594.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $30.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cullinan Oncology
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
