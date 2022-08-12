Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($1.65), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Cullinan Oncology Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of CGEM opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $594.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. Cullinan Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $30.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 751,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,265,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,058,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,647,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $394,824.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,305,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,664,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 751,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,265,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,058,854 shares in the company, valued at $44,647,394. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,931 shares of company stock worth $2,229,723. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

