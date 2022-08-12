Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.65 EPS

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by ($1.65), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

CGEM traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. 44 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,423. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of -0.21.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 25,989 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $371,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,255,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,972,830.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Corrine Savill sold 5,042 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $75,932.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,478,469.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,723. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

