CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.46. The company had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.12 and its 200-day moving average is $145.00.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.