CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at KeyCorp

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.67.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.95. 4,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,560. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

