CyberMiles Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $105,630.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00037545 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,209.95 or 0.99852615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00019738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00257788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00049203 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000698 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001000 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

