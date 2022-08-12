Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CYRBY remained flat at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.95. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

