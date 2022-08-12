Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 1.8 %

CTKB stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,676. Cytek Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

Insider Activity at Cytek Biosciences

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,881,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,726,565.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,881,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,726,565.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,600. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 64.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Articles

