Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.75.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK opened at $49.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.14. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43.

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,637,335.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,637,335.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $3,038,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,196,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,485,000 after buying an additional 211,605 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,727,000 after buying an additional 214,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after buying an additional 1,424,936 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.